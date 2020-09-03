Mesquite ISD’s new podcast focuses on equality

Mesquite ISD recently launched a new podcast as a way to discuss important racial, gender and cultural issues within the district.
The first podcast dropped Aug. 25 with Superintendent David Vroonland talking about his vision for the Leadership & Empowerment Team (LET) and MISD’s commitment to knock down racial, gender and cultural barriers to student success.
According to the district, LET is composed of representatives from the MISD staff, student body, board and community. LET's goal is to ensure students have the most equitable learning environments to propel them into the leaders they want to be.
“The Mesquite ISD formed the Leadership and Empowerment Team in the beginning of summer with the basic idea being every student in our district needs to have the same educational opportunities regardless of their ethnic, gender or racial background,” said MISD video producer Ted Madden in a video. “So on the heels of that, we started this podcast called 'Let’s Talk' so we can dig into some of the subjects and get into the specifics of what the district is trying to do.”
Daniel Norwood, MISD social studies coordinator, said he believes the podcast is a great way to get into in-depth conversations about race, equity and education.
“When we formed the Leadership & Empowerment Team I was just really excited about where we could go directionally in changing patterns of dealing with issues of racial equity and biases,” Vroonland said.
“I think (this) shows us how we’ve gotten to a place where we can have more challenging conversations on how equity, how race, how bias, all of that plays a role and what we’re doing about it,” Norwood said.
Vroonland said he hopes the podcast becomes one of those communication channels that allow the district to get into the community and tell the community what they’re doing and potentially engage the community.
New episodes are put out every Tuesday morning and can be found at www.podcasts.com/lets-talk--742250b63.
