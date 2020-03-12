Mesquite Independent School District (MISD) recently announced its partnership with Cenergistic, a national energy conservation company, has yielded savings of $2 million. The program has also led to a 12 percent decrease in energy consumption since the program’s start in 2017.
The success of the hand-in-hand partnership has drastically reduced MISD’s carbon footprint. The carbon emissions avoided from the energy program equate to approximately 30 million miles driven or the energy use of 2,089 houses in a year.
“The partnership with Cenergistic has advanced our environmental efforts by leaps and bounds,” said David Vroonland, MISD Superintendent. “The success of the energy conservation program has shown we can lead the way when it comes to energy conservation.”
MISD personnel work closely with Cenergistic engineers, experts and Energy Specialists to audit and optimize energy-using systems across the organization to achieve peak efficiency. The Energy Specialists track energy consumption at all campuses through state-of-the-art smart technology to identify and correct areas that need immediate attention.
“From the beginning, Cenergistic has understood our need to reduce our energy spend so that money can be redirected to student needs,” said Vroonland. “Putting $2 million back into our schools will be huge for student success.”
