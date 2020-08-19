Mesquite ISD School Board named to Top 5 in the state

Mesquite ISD’s school board was recently named one of the top five Honor Boards in Texas.
The honor boards were selected by a committee of Texas school superintendents. As noted on the district website, the committee described the MISD Board of Trustees as innovative and forward thinking.
“Committee members were particularly impressed by the district’s Excellence in Teaching Incentive Program, Early Literacy Initiative, efforts related to local accountability, and participation in the Holdsworth Center’s program for district leadership,” it stated.
The Texas Association of School Administrator’s School Board Awards Program (Honors Boards) was created in 1971 to recognize those school boards that have demonstrated dedication and rendered ethical service to the children of Texas.
The criteria emphasize evidence of support for educational performance improvement. The awards program allows each regional selection committee to submit up to two nominations for state competition, one from districts with less than 1,000 students and one from districts with more than 1,000.
“The unparalleled leadership and keen desire of this board to elevate Mesquite ISD to new levels of excellence continually inspire me,” said MISD Superintendent David Vroonland. “The individuals who serve on this board are bold in their commitment to delivering an educational system that ensures our students graduate with the skills and knowledge that will put them in control of their freedom and a future of their choosing.”
Mesquite ISD is now among the finalists for the program’s highest honor, 2020 Outstanding School Board. It will be interviewed at the TASA/TASB Convention in Dallas, where one board will be named Outstanding School Board during the convention’s first general session at 4 p.m., Sept. 20.
