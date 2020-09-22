Mesquite ISD sees success in summer programs amid pandemic

Taylor Morris, executive director of administrative services, provided the Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees on Sept. 14 with an update on the summer academic program and how the programs fared in the midst of COVID-19.
The district offers seven programs that include for-credit programs such as traditional summer school, credit recovery programs for those who have failed a course or need to get caught up and a variety of enrichment programs.
“There was a point where we thought we would be able to do traditional summer school in-person and it just didn’t pan out, so we had 23 different courses that we offer that we transitioned from an in-person to a virtual setup,” Morris said.
He reported that over 250 students enrolled in virtual high school credit courses, and counselors provided individual course consultation via phone. Additionally, the district had 20 students meet graduation requirements over the summer.
Virtual summer PE was offering to middle school students, 65 students participated in this and completed 45 hours of virtual PE in only two and half weeks, receiving a full year of middle school PE credit.
In terms of credit recovery, in high school the district targeted students to recover STAAR tested courses, and teachers learned to navigate and facilitate instruction via Edgenuity. Chromebooks and hotspots were also distributed to students. There were 458 students participating.
At the middle school level they targeted non-engaged students or those failing core courses. Teachers developed lessons for virtual delivery, and Chromebooks and hotspots were distributed to these students as well; 265 students participated.
Enrichment programs offered this past summer include Fresh U, The DEAL, Discovery Days, bilingual pre-kindergarten/kindergarten and a new one, Club Connect.
Morris reported that Club Connect had 150 students participating virtually. Activities covered literacy, reading, book reports and more.
“In the middle of the pandemic in the spring, we knew kids needed connection. There’s no club, there’s no after school clubs, there’s none of the things going on after school that kids needed to get together and do things of interest to them (and) not just the school work that they were doing,” he said.
“Club Connect was such a success that it’s something that we’re going to continue on. We’re actually going to roll this out in two weeks for a fall Club Connect,” he said. “We’re going to specifically target our VLA students; students that aren’t coming to school but since we’re limited on what we’re doing after school with kiddos we’re going to open that up to everybody as well.”
