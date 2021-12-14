Mesquite ISD is set to acquire Dallas College Eastfield Campus's pool in partnership with the city of Mesquite to build the city and district's first natatorium.
Superintendent David Vroonland said the district will have to spend around $5 million to, “bring the pool up to speed and cover it.”
Vroonland said while $5 million is not a small amount, it’s a good deal compared to the typical $20 or $40 million required to build and maintain a natatorium. Funding will come from the district’s general fund balance. It will not require an increase in taxes or the use of bonds, he said.
Mesquite ISD will partner with the city to operate the natatorium. The district plans to use the natatorium for district swim meets and practices rather than using Town East pool or natatoriums in other districts. The city of Mesquite plans to use the natatorium for swim lessons throughout the year and will be responsible for the facility’s annual maintenance.
“I’ve been on the board for 25, 26 years, and we’ve been talking about this for 25 years,” Trustee Gary Bingham said. We just could not fit this on our budget because it was a big-ticket item. Twenty years ago, it was $7 million, and we just couldn’t do it. We think this is a great opportunity.”
