The holidays can be a tough time for many families, especially those who may not have a permanent home. Mesquite ISD’s Transportation Department showed they care for all students by adopting 15 McKinney-Vento students.
The MISD transportation staff provided a large box of food, a gift card and gifts for each of their adopted students just in time for Christmas.
According to the Administration for Children and Families, the McKinney-Vento Act is a federal law that ensures the right of students to attend school even when they are homeless or do not have a permanent address.
“The act aims to reduce barriers that have prevented many homeless youth from enrolling, attending and succeeding in school, including: transportation; residency requirements; and documentation requirements, such as birth certificates and medical records.”
In MISD, the Homeless Student Support Services staff provides technical assistance to all campuses, as well as support and services to the children and families identified as homeless.
To learn more about MISD’s Homeless Student Support Services, visit mesquiteisd.org/resources-services/mckinney-vento-homeless-support-services.
