police

The Mesquite Police Department and the Mesquite Independent School District were made aware of several online social media threats directed at multiple MISD high schools on Monday.

The non-specific threats were related to an event that would happen on September 14, 2021.

Mesquite PD identified a 14 year-old juvenile male as the suspect of posting threatening material. The suspect is being charged with the offense of False Alarm or Report, which is a state jail felony.

“As always, the safety and security of our MISD students and staff is a top priority and we will continue to work diligently in conjunction with MISD to keep our school campuses safe,” Captain Stephen Biggs said in a press release.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments