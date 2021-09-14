The Mesquite Police Department and the Mesquite Independent School District were made aware of several online social media threats directed at multiple MISD high schools on Monday.
The non-specific threats were related to an event that would happen on September 14, 2021.
Mesquite PD identified a 14 year-old juvenile male as the suspect of posting threatening material. The suspect is being charged with the offense of False Alarm or Report, which is a state jail felony.
“As always, the safety and security of our MISD students and staff is a top priority and we will continue to work diligently in conjunction with MISD to keep our school campuses safe,” Captain Stephen Biggs said in a press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.