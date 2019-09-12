During Monday night’s Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting Superintendent David Vroonland announced a special college scholarship created by he and his wife Joy to honor his beloved foster mother, who recently passed away.
This scholarship is dedicated to both his foster parents. The Hubert & Georgia Rossin Scholarship is inspired also by the belief that every child deserves a loving and supportive home and dedicated to those who sacrifice to provide one to those children in need.
“When I was hired five years ago, one of the things that I think the board members who were part of that hiring experience would acknowledge was that my story of growing up in foster care and being adopted late in life had a lot to do with the connection to Mesquite and the children in Mesquite,” Vroonland said.
“It was one of the main reasons that I was drawn to the opportunity ... because I’d grown up a very impoverish young man with a lot of disadvantages but had the great fortune of landing at the Rossin’s when I was three almost 4 years old,” he continued.
What was supposed to be a two-week placement turned to nearly seven years for Vroonland, but he said the Rossins made his situation better because they provide him with a great deal of love, faith and presented him with the idea that he can get an education.
“Society needs to love its children, all of its children, those children especially who have been disadvantaged by the circumstances of their birth that they cannot control,” he said.
Representatives with Jonathan’s Place and Child Protective Services were also present to speak on the importance of foster parents and the life-changing impact these people have to children in need.
