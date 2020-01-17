This month kicks off a program Mesquite ISD calls “Get to Green” targeting sixth through 12th-graders. This program is a continuation of “Settle your glitter” for pre-K through fifth-graders, which is part of the district’s Cultivating Culture initiative.
“Through these programs students learn more about how their minds and bodies work. This knowledge helps them to better anticipate unpleasant emotions and stressors; moreover, they can gain skills to self-regulate their feelings and bring out their best selves,” said MISD Board President Elaine Whitlock. “Childhood and the teen years are the times that offer students the grace to make mistakes and learn from them. Additionally, 'Settle your glitter' and 'Get to Green' will teach skills to carry them forward as well-adjusted adults.”
She said the goal is to launch students into adulthood with self-control and strong coping and communication skills.
During the Cultivating Culture presentation at Monday night’s regular school board meeting, Director of Guidance and Counseling Kem Edwards spoke about resilience and grit.
“One of the most fundamental and important ways we try to build resilience in our students is teaching our students about their bodies and their brains and emotions and what happens when they have big feelings,” she said. “Then we teach them how important every single feeling is. The last step is how to manage our feelings and express them.”
Edwards said teaching kids the skills to cope with emotional difficulties helps empower and teach them they are in control and are free to express their feelings and that they deserve to have those feelings be acknowledged.
“Grit is true overcoming, true overcoming is more than surviving. It’s about living every day as the best version of yourself,” Edwards said. “It’s about breaking cycles and being a problem-solver. It’s more than surviving, it’s full existence with meaningful relationships and even love.”
“We want to send kids into the world who are emotionally healthy and who have healthy relationships that help them thrive, find happiness and hope and have an impact on the world around them,” she added.
Superintendent David Vroonland said these programs are more than learning and talking about feelings.
“We see this effort being pushed in our schools on a daily basis by our teachers, counselors, administrators, and it’s making a difference," he said. "It can be seen in numbers like discipline and satisfaction. This stuff matters."
