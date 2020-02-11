John Horn High School teacher Greg Hill was recently named the 2020 International Educator of the Year (IEY) by the World Affairs Council of Dallas-Fort Worth.
Hill has been with Mesquite ISD since 2001 and teaches AP human geography, world history and American cultural studies. For more than 20 years he has inspired his students to think beyond their hometown.
“I am deeply honored to receive this award. It was a total surprise,” Hill said. “I dedicate this award to all of my current and former students. It is them that drive me to be a better teacher. It is through them and for them that I seek to be a globally competent teacher so they can be globally competent citizens. I also want to thank my parents for instilling my sense of wanderlust to explore the world.”
According to a press release, Hill manages two Facebook groups for other educators, AP Human Geography Teachers of Texas and World Geography Teachers of Texas, which provide a forum for teachers to share teaching materials with one another to ensure their students are receiving the most engaging and interesting education possible.
This isn’t Hill’s first recognition. In 2016 he was named a distinguished teacher (K-12) by the National Council for Geographic Education. Hill has traveled to multiple countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America.
The World Affairs Council’s International Educator of the Year Award Luncheon serves to highlight the individuals that make the education program, Global Young Leaders, possible. The 2020 IEY award ceremony will be held on March 31 at the Belo Mansion in Dallas.
“In working directly with high schools and universities, the council has encountered numerous educators devoted to enriching their students' knowledge of world affairs and expanding international learning opportunities for their students. These teachers and administrators demonstrate leadership by going above and beyond their typical responsibilities,” a press release states.
Proceeds from the luncheon support the Global Young Leaders program, the council's international education initiative, the only education initiative in North Texas focused on global competence.
The IEY celebration will include a conversation with moderated Michele Bobadilla about the importance of higher education with Dallas County Community College District Chancellor Joe May, University of Texas at Arlington President Vistasp Karbhari and University of North Texas – Dallas President Robert Mong.
