During Monday night’s Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees regular board meeting, the district presented a check to the Mesquite Police Department for the Santa Cop Toy program as part of the district’s commitment to service.
Cultivating Culture is a year-round commitment of the district with a new focus each month, and for November and December the focus is service. The district works with various local organizations, campuses and student organizations raise money and volunteer to give back to the community.
“The first thought that I had was what a beautiful experience it has been to be a part of staff and students partnering with members of our community to serve our own families,” said Kem Edwards, director of Guidance & Counseling. “The biggest part of that has been watching the kids contribute. They literally are contributing to the same funds that may serve them. They are contributing to funds that are going to help their peers, and that is a sacred thing.”
She added that this is helping students develop “deep empathy” and the ability to walk in someone else’s shoes. The students have a sincere desire to help and to a make a difference.
“We sometimes look at the needs that are basic/fundamental, and we take them at face value, but there are needs that are wrapped into these basics that I think we overlook,” Edwards said. “Beyond the need for safety and shelter, food and human connection, there are a couple of other needs that are essential to the developments. They are essential to the fulfillment of potential, they are hope and joy.”
“Joy is bigger than happy, joy is a realization, it’s a place in your heart when you know something wonderful has happened, something you didn’t expect and maybe something you weren’t sure you deserve, but it’s something to hold onto in hard times,” she continued. “Joy begets gratitude, and gratitude we know creates pathways in the brain. It makes for happier, healthier young people.”
She added that gratitude is a builder of hope.
The presentation ended with a $20,000 presentation to the Santa Cop Toy program. The purpose of the Mesquite Police Santa Cop Toy program is to provide assistance during the Christmas season to disadvantaged children and families in Mesquite and the surrounding communities served by MISD.
