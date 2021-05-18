Mesquite ISD is moving forward with filling Place 1 on the MISD Board of Trustees.
Archimedes Faulkner, who has served on the board since 2010, has been absent from the board since June because of an illness.
Board President Gary Bingham said at last week’s board meeting that Faulkner’s wife, Josephine Faulkner, recently submitted a letter of resignation on his behalf.
“This is a sad day for the board,” Bingham said. “One of the things that happens when you serve on the board here is you get to be friends as well as colleagues.
“In visiting with Josephine Faulkner we became aware a couple of weeks ago that Mr. Faulkner isn’t going to be able to come back for some time,” Bingham said. “His illness is very serious and grave.”
Bingham said the board opted not to replace Faulkner for the last year.
“We waited intentionally to give him every opportunity to return,” Bingham said. “I don’t know of another person who is as strong of an advocate for public education as Mr. Faulkner was. He was a champion for public education. He lived it, his kids lived it. Every one of his kids knocked it out of the park because of the education they got in Mesquite then went on to secondary and more, and it’s because their dad and mom valued public education, and he was our champion for that.”
Bingham suggested creating a committee composed of himself, Trustees Eddie Rose and Elaine Whitlock to bring a recommendation to the board for a replacement. He said the goal is to have a recommendation by the July board meeting, possibly sooner.
The board unanimously approved that process.
