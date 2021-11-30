Mesquite ISD plans to start a new program to increase community engagement beyond just parents.
The district’s community engagement program ENVOY is scheduled to launch in January. It is designed to help community members better understand how the school district operates by tackling issues including how tax dollars are used, why standardized testing is administered and how the district operates under federal regulations in areas like food preparation for students.
Chief Information Officer Laura Jobe said the program will be similar to the district’s Active Leaders Inspired by a Vision of Excellence (ALIVE) program held in years past at various campuses during the day. Jobe said a variety of community members including local business owners, parents and residents attended ALIVE meetings.
“We found that there are people who completed the program in the past, but it was very difficult to attend on a daily basis,” Jobe said. “Of course, we want people to come during the day because that's when things are happening. That's when they can see students in action and that's when they can actually see what's going on.”
With the advent of the pandemic and the capability of virtual meetings, Mesquite ISD decided to rebrand its ALIVE program with the fully online ENVOY, allowing interested community members to attend the meetings without having to leave their workplaces.
“We'll be able to do that by going live at different campuses or areas of the district, or we might show prerecorded videos we could discuss through a Q&A for things that may not be conducive to a live environment,” Jobe said.
Additionally, while the district will cover the same key topics, meetings will be shortened from three hours to 30-45 minutes. For interested community members who were unable to attend the meeting, the sessions will be recorded.
An added benefit of the program is some past ALIVE attendees became district board members and were able to make decisions based in their understanding of how the district operates, Jobe said.
“We learn just as much from the participants as they learn from us if not more,” she said. “We get to really feel like we know what's on their mind and what questions they have and where we can communicate better. I really appreciate that aspect of the program.”
