The Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees approved the presented accelerated instruction budget and the 2020-21 general fund budget during its Aug. 10 meeting.
“Our property tax rate will decrease; it’s just a question of how much,” said Assistant Superintendent Peter Pape. “We know that it’s (maintenance and operations) currently 97 cents, we know the highest it will be next year is .9664.”
The total tax rate presented that night was $1.4464. The estimated taxable value provided by the Dallas County Appraisal District (DCAD) is $8.259 billion as of July 25. The estimated pending value is $1.1 billion. A true certified value should be known by Aug. 20.
The budget includes money for accelerated instruction of $425,000. Pape said the board will get details of what that accelerated budget is at the September board meeting, but the district staff is required to let the board know that the district has set aside money for this.
Last year’s adopted general fund budget was $119.4 million; the proposed 2020-21 budget is $120.8 million.
“We have an increase of approximately $10 million more in revenue in the general fund; expenditures increased just under $10 million for an anticipated budget increase of fund balance of $1.2 million,” Pape said.
He reported that the current fund balance is just under $121 million, and the forecasted fund balance by the end of the 2020-21 school year is expected to be just over $122 million.
A breakdown of the proposed budget can be found on the district’s website at mesquiteisd.org/about-us/financial-transparency.
