Mesquite Independent School District’s Board of Trustees was named Region 10 Education Service Center (ESC) 2020 School Board of the Year. The MISD trustees are among over a dozen Texas school district boards selected as regional nominees for the 2020 Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) School Board Awards.
"Mesquite ISD’s leadership team has tremendous focus on the needs of the students in the district. They have consistently worked to find big and small ways to improve education in all areas of the school community. I believe they will be a strong contender for the state School Board of the Year," said Region 10 Executive Director Gordon Taylor.
“Congratulations to our Board of Trustees, a committed group of volunteers that cares deeply about providing an excellent educational experience for every MISD student,” Superintendent David Vroonland said. “These trustees support our district staff and teachers every way possible and deserve this recognition for their hard work and ingenuity. Here in MISD, we are leading with innovations like our ETIP (Excellence in Teaching Program), local accreditation, new choice high school and a project with Google and SoftServe that is a first in the state and nation, and we should be very proud of that and thankful to the Board of Trustees for supporting that work.”
TASA created the School Board Awards Program in 1971 to recognize school boards that have demonstrated outstanding dedication and rendered ethical service to Texas children.
According to TASA, ESCs submit regional winners’ entries and a nomination form to TASA by a July deadline. TASA’s School Board Awards Committee, appointed by the TASA president, reviews the regional winners’ entries and selects up to five boards to be recognized as Honor Boards. Then, in the fall at the TASA|TASB Convention, the School Board Awards Committee interviews each of the Honor Boards to select the Outstanding School Board, which is named during the convention.
“These are some of the most challenging days I can remember for public schools and for school boards. Our board has continued to meet these challenges by doing what we have always done ... working together to provide what is best for our students and staff. Because we are united in that purpose, serving together with the other six members and Dr. V becomes a positive and even enjoyable endeavor,” MISD School Board President Gary Bingham said.
