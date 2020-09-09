Mesquite ISD recently announced that over the new two months, 5,000 units of air purification solution will be installed in all MISD campuses and buildings. According to the district, this is the first solution to virtually eliminate static SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19).
In independent studies, Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) achieved a 99.4 percent reduction of COVID-19 surface strain within 30 minutes, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Pete Pape told MISD Board of Trustees at its Sept. 3 meeting.
“This system will increase the air quality in our schools and buildings and allow for the cleanest air we can provide for the safety of students and staff,” he said.
Besides battling COVID-19, GPS will remove bacteria and viruses associated with Tuberculosis, E.coli and the common cold among other health risks. It will also eliminate allergens and even locker room odors, he added.
GPS will be installed first in elementary schools, followed by middle schools and high schools and then all other MISD buildings. The process is expected to be completed by the end of October. The majority of this work will take place on the roofs of the facilities and cause little to no disruption to the staff and students in the buildings.
The system will cost $7.5 million for 10 years.
“I calculated $20 per child per year, and that’s a great investment,” said Board Trustee Robert Seward.
In public facilities, HVAC systems help maintain healthy indoor environments by replenishing oxygen and controlling the removal of moisture, airborne bacteria and carbon dioxide. Mesquite ISD has contracted with E3, a Texas contractor specializing in HVAC systems, to provide and install GPS’s new proprietary needlepoint bipolar ionizers on all HVAC units in the district.
“Integrated into HVAC systems, the technology utilizes specialized tubes that take oxygen molecules from the air and convert them into charged atoms that then cluster around microparticles, surrounding and deactivating harmful substances like airborne mold, bacteria, allergens and viruses,” according to an April 8 Business Insider article. “They also attach to expelled breath droplets and dust particles that can transport viruses, enlarging them so they’re more easily caught in filters. It’s an active process that provides continuous disinfection,” the article said.
Mesquite ISD will open to optional in-person learning next Monday, Sept. 14. Parents are encouraged to visit the district’s Return to School 2020-21 webpage at www.mesquiteisd.org/return-to-school for the latest updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.