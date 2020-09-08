Mesquite ISD will open for in-person learning Sept. 14

During a special Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees meeting held on Sept. 3, the board approved to start in-person instruction on Sept. 14.
During the public comment portion of the meeting several individuals, including members of the Texas American Federation of Teachers (Texas AFT) expressed concerns about starting in-person learning on Sept. 14 with the level of community spread still going on in Dallas County and urged the board to consider extending virtual learning for all students for another four weeks.
Superintendent David Vroonland stated that this decision was deliberated over for weeks and MISD has consulted with surrounding districts and across the state.
“Our focus has been on how do we bring our students back? How do we educate those who choose to remain virtual, and how do we support the educational needs and safety of our students and staff?” he said. “What we know that while our teachers have done an exceptional job pivoting to online learning for all that this process is not optimal for most students. While far better than it was in the spring, it still lacks in comparison to in-person learning. This is without debate. Furthermore, while I’ve been very proud of our parents who have done so much in supporting their children during these very difficult weeks, many are significantly stressed and have reported the desire to return and change the designation of virtual.”
Vroonland also noted that many students are not participating and that their education is at risk.
“We are currently running about 93 percent attendance rate which is far below the 97 percent we’ve had in the past years, and still, many more students have not checked in, and we’ve seen this as well, across the state. For these reasons we believe it is incumbent upon us to open to in-person learning when the data along with mitigations leads us to believe that we can,” he said.
According to the presentation, Dallas County cases of COVID have dropped significantly over the last few weeks and have been in a drop since late July. The average number of cases during last week of August was 173 cases per day, which is about an 85 percent reduction over mid-July.
Vroonland noted that the positivity rate in Dallas County during the last week of August was around 5.8 percent, which is down substantially over the high teens in mid-July. Over the last four weeks the number of cases in Dallas County has gone down from 636 per week to 173; and over the last four weeks the positivity rate has gone down from 9.6 percent to 5.8 percent.
Vroonland said he’s on weekly calls with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang.
“There’s a strong belief that if we continue, and I want to make this callout not just to teaching staff but to our public, if we continue to follow the protocols of mask wearing and handwashing, it’s likely that we could actually get to green this fall,” he said.
At the local level Vroonland reported that Mesquite has had an average of less than 25 percent cases per day over the last couple of weeks, with a little over 18 cases per day over the last eight days ending Aug. 28. Mesquite’s positivity rate has been, for many weeks, around 5.5 percent.
It was noted that Jenkins, along with local hospital officials have indicated that hospitalizations are down and ventilator capacity is up. Dallas County Health officials have shifted the health advisory level to orange from red and it is headed in a positive direction, according to the presentation.
Many districts across North Texas are opening up for in-person learning this week with MISD being the last in the innerloop around Dallas to do so.
Vroonland reported that the district had athletic strength and conditioning camps in place since Aug. 17 with only two cases and no spread because protocols were followed and emphasized the importance of everyone doing their part.
The district has purchased 167 electrostatic disinfectant backpack sprayers for nightly disinfecting on campuses and increased its inventory capacity of cleaning and disinfecting product by 50 percent.
The district has also purchased electrostatic disinfectant handheld sprayers for disinfecting buses after each route and installed hand sanitizer dispensers in school buses.
Additionally, the Texas Education Agency has provided MISD with personal protective equipment in the form of disposable masks, no touch thermometers, hand sanitizers, gloves and face shields.
