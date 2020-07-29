Mesquite ISD’s Choice High School design
WRA

Vanguard High School (VHS) was voted in as the official name of Mesquite ISD's first “choice” high school set to open in the 2021-22 school year. The campus, being built on a 44-acre undeveloped site on Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard, will draw from all MISD students within the district who want a more career-focused option than a traditional educational environment. The MISD Board of Trustees confirmed the school name that means "a group of people leading the way in new developments or ideas" at last night's Board meeting.

Trustee and Naming Committee Chairman Greg Everett said it was decided to change from Innovative Education Center to a name with high school in it to be more attractive to students. Board Vice President Eddie Rose agreed, saying besides high school, “using innovation was something we cared deeply about.” Accordingly, they added the tag line Vanguard High School: An Innovative Education Experience.

"We wanted the name to reinforce the qualities we think are important," said Board Trustee Robert Seward, adding that Vanguard High School was “unique, tells a story, is professional and distinguishes the school from others.”

Differing from the traditional high school experience offered at MISD’s other five high schools, VHS will more fully immerse students in a career field that fuels their passions and curiosity. Students can choose from 16 different programs of study:

School of Engineering

Automotive Collision

Automotive Technology

Engineering

Robotics

Logistics

School of Health Science

Emergency Medical Technician

Firefighter

Medical Technician

Pharmacy Technician

Medical Assistant

Therapy Occupations

Dental Assistant

School of Technology

Computer Science

Graphic Design

School of Construction Science

Architecture Design

Construction Technology

While earning a high school diploma, VHS students will also have the chance to:

  • Earn dual credit and multiple industry certifications
  • Explore internships
  • Build portfolios of work that will allow them to secure well-paid employment right out of high school
  • Build a solid foundation for further study in college, trade school or the military

The 250,000-square-foot campus will serve 2,000 students at its capacity. Enrollment for its first freshmen and sophomore classes of 500 students each will take place this fall between Oct. 1 and Nov. 20.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments