Vanguard High School (VHS) was voted in as the official name of Mesquite ISD's first “choice” high school set to open in the 2021-22 school year. The campus, being built on a 44-acre undeveloped site on Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard, will draw from all MISD students within the district who want a more career-focused option than a traditional educational environment. The MISD Board of Trustees confirmed the school name that means "a group of people leading the way in new developments or ideas" at last night's Board meeting.
Trustee and Naming Committee Chairman Greg Everett said it was decided to change from Innovative Education Center to a name with high school in it to be more attractive to students. Board Vice President Eddie Rose agreed, saying besides high school, “using innovation was something we cared deeply about.” Accordingly, they added the tag line Vanguard High School: An Innovative Education Experience.
"We wanted the name to reinforce the qualities we think are important," said Board Trustee Robert Seward, adding that Vanguard High School was “unique, tells a story, is professional and distinguishes the school from others.”
Differing from the traditional high school experience offered at MISD’s other five high schools, VHS will more fully immerse students in a career field that fuels their passions and curiosity. Students can choose from 16 different programs of study:
School of Engineering
Automotive Collision
Automotive Technology
Engineering
Robotics
Logistics
School of Health Science
Emergency Medical Technician
Firefighter
Medical Technician
Pharmacy Technician
Medical Assistant
Therapy Occupations
Dental Assistant
School of Technology
Computer Science
Graphic Design
School of Construction Science
Architecture Design
Construction Technology
While earning a high school diploma, VHS students will also have the chance to:
- Earn dual credit and multiple industry certifications
- Explore internships
- Build portfolios of work that will allow them to secure well-paid employment right out of high school
- Build a solid foundation for further study in college, trade school or the military
The 250,000-square-foot campus will serve 2,000 students at its capacity. Enrollment for its first freshmen and sophomore classes of 500 students each will take place this fall between Oct. 1 and Nov. 20.
