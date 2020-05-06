Mesquite ISD's highly anticipated Play Day goes virtual

Field day, or Play Day as it's known in Mesquite ISD, is a quintessential part of childhood. This event is held in May in MISD; each elementary campus chooses one day to set aside as Play Day, but with school closures continuing through the academic school year, MISD P.E. teachers have gotten creative and bringing the experience to students’ homes via a virtual event on Friday.
Wendi Hatley, MISD’s coordinator for health and P.E., said the virtual Play Day games will consist of small and simple activities that can be done indoors or outside, such as tossing games, bottle flips, a spatula catch, simulated basketball shooting, a shoe kicking game and more. There will be a total of 11 stations.
“While we acknowledge that this is not the same as our typical Play Day, the MISD P.E. teachers wanted to offer something along those lines to our students,” Hatley said. “While we all know that this is not normal, it was still important to us to acknowledge that Play Day was missing and offer the students something to brighten these very weird times.”
Play Day is major event at the elementary campuses, not just for students but their families as well.
“We welcome thousands of visitors across the district to enjoy this day at our campuses each year. It just wouldn't have felt right if we didn't have some sort of Play Day in MISD this spring – virtual or otherwise," Hatley said. “We hope our students enjoy their day off from their studies and enjoy these at-home Play Day activities with their families and siblings!”
Household items needed to participate include:
• 3-5 socks rolled into a ball
• laundry basket
• pencil and paper
• several paper or plastic bowls
• 5 paper plates
• an empty water bottle
• two empty milk jugs or other large plastic bottles
• 3 water bottle lids or milk jug lids
• a large bath or beach towel
• 10 pennies or other tiny objects
• stopwatch or other time keeper
• plastic cup
• bucket
• a wall (free of pictures or hangings)
• kitchen spatula
• several different sized Tupperware (plastic) containers
• plastic Tupperware-type lid
Play Day will go live on MISD Facebook pages and the district’s Youtube channel on May 8.
