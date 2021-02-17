The city of Mesquite is advising all water customers who live in the north and central part of the city to boil drinking water and water used for cooking until further notice.
The area impacted includes residents who live in an area north and west of Pioneer Road to the Dallas City Limit. Earlier this morning, a disruption in service from the City’s water supplier, North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD), required the city to take its Barnes Bridge Water Pump Station off-line.
The city’s remaining two pump stations and four water towers are designed to accommodate for the loss of one station. However, several large main breaks have slowed the restoration of adequate pressure, which can cause an unsafe condition to develop in drinking water. Customers should contact the city of Mesquite’s Water Emergency Hot Line at 972-204-4888 for more information from 3 - 10 p.m., and from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Mesquite is working with NTMWD to resolve the supply issues, but it may be several days due to the impact of the weather and freezing temperatures. Mesquite residents are asked to limit water use wherever possible. Information is available cityofmesquite.com/BoilWater on how to effectively boil water to make it safe for drinking and cooking.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said, “The city of Mesquite is working with NTMWD officials to ensure that the district delivers the water needed to avoid ongoing pressure problems. The initial problem was a direct result of the weather and crews are working to fix the problem. We understand the impact this has on our residents during an already difficult weather event. We appreciate the cooperation of our residents and the support for our hard working and dedicated staff.”
Standard recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a boil water notice include
- Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.
- If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, then allow it to cool before use.
- Boil tap water even if it is filtered.
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
- Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if available.
Handwashing
- In many situations, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands.
- Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and rinse them well under running water.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Bathing and showering
- Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.
- Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.
Brushing teeth
- Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use untreated tap water.
Washing dishes
- If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water notice.
- Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees or if the dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.
- Sterilize all baby bottles.
To wash dishes by hand:
- Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.
- In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.
- Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.
- Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.
Laundry
- It is safe to wash clothes as usual.
Cleaning
- Use bottled water, boiled water, or water that has been disinfected with bleach to clean washable toys and surfaces.
Caring for pets
- Pets can get sick by some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people. Provide bottled or boiled water after it has been cooled for pets to use.
- If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, then allow it to cool before use.
- Boil tap water even if it is filtered.
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
