A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a Mesquite shooting.
Mesquite Police Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 1:40 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 1800 block of N. Galloway Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground. The individual was transported to the hospital in serious condition. He later died as a result of his injuries, according to the Mesquite PD.
The investigation led to the identification and arrest of a 15 year old male from Mesquite who has been charged with capital murder.
“The Mesquite Police Department would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Dallas Police Department for their assistance in this case and in the apprehension of the suspect,” the press release stated.
