Shop Local. Dine Local. Buy Local. Those are the messages the City of Mesquite is using with its new “Shop Mesquite” campaign to encourage their residents to spend their money locally at stores and restaurants within Mesquite. The campaign coincides with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plans regarding the reopening of Texas businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said, “We have an enormous responsibility to our local businesses to do all we can to get them going again. The more successful they can be, the more profitable they will become. A ‘vibrant economy’ is one the City Council’s top strategic goals and our Shop Mesquite campaign will help energize our local businesses.”
Keheley explained that sales tax is 25 percent of the City’s general fund revenues which pays for police protection, fire response, street repair and other general government operations. Overall retail shopping is approximately 35 percent of Mesquite’s total sales tax revenues.
The Shop Mesquite campaign will be a long-term commitment to promoting local stores and restaurants. The City will be using a variety of resources, communications and partnerships to promote the campaign. The release of the Home Today, Together Tomorrow public relations video has already made a positive impact.
In March, the City launched a social distance dining webpage listing all restaurants in the city that offered delivery and to go options. In April, the City began its Roadmap to Resources efforts to aid the business community in getting financial assistance, access to information and other tools to guide them in the early stages of the recovery process from the impacts of COVID-19.
Keheley sees the Shop Mesquite campaign as the next step in the journey to recovery. He said, “We have helped businesses remain sustainable, now it’s time to help them become successful.”
