Mesquite city officials are closely monitoring several bills that are making their way through the process at the Texas Legislature, including many the city had its hand in.
State Rep. Rhetta Bowers, whose District 113 includes Mesquite, Rowlett and Garland, worked with Mesquite leaders to file three bills that deal with fireworks safety.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said fireworks have been a concern in recent years.
“In the last four or five years we’ve had a proliferation of illegal fireworks in our city,” Keheley said. “On New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July we get hundreds of calls from residents concerned with the aerial displays in our neighborhoods. We’re not talking about sparklers. These are projectiles in the air that are exploding and can catch someone’s yard on fire. We’ve had trees catch on fire. It’s an inherent danger.”
House Bill 3337 would require signage to be posted at fireworks vendor sites educating people that in jurisdictions where fireworks are prohibited – Mesquite is one of those – the fireworks can be confiscated.
HB 3336 tightens existing laws that would allow police to confiscate all fireworks a person has in their possession when they’re shooting them off illegally, not just the ones they have used.
HB 3342 tightens up the definition of “illegal fireworks.”
“We have a lot of elderly residents and veterans who are impacted by the noise of fireworks because it sounds like gunfire,” Keheley said. “Veterans may have PTSD and would confine themselves to their house.”
The city is also monitoring bills filed by other lawmakers, especially as it relates to tax revenue, such as HB 1391.
Currently if a city passes a budget that is over the voter approval rate, which is 3.5 percent, it must go to an election. But if the residents vote against that rate in the past the rate would drop down to the voter approved rate (3.5 percent). With this bill if the election got voted down the rate would drop to the “no new revenue rate” of 0 percent, not allowing cities to capture any new revenue in their budget.
“That would make it very difficult to budget,” Keheley said. “We always incur some increase, such as the cost of labor or supplies. So we would have to go to the voters to set our budget. Then if something doesn’t pass, we would have to make significant cuts, mostly people. Police and fire would be impacted.”
Keheley said the city is also watching several bills that look to clean up the definition of disaster areas in existing laws.
For example HB 1798 states a city can’t exceed its no-new-revenue tax rate if the city is under a disaster order during the previous year.
Senate Bill 689 deals with city waivers on penalties and interest on delinquent taxes in a disaster area. And SB 742 deals with installment payment options on property in a disaster area.
“When the governor issued the disaster declarations for COVID-19, is that the type he’s referring to?” Keheley said.
Mesquite is also watching SB 10, which Keheley said if passed reduce cities’ ability to use advocates, lobbyists and state associations for purposes such as bill tracking.
Mesquite, for example, has previously used legal advocates, lobby and members of the Texas Municipal League (TML) to track legislation and receive an analysis on bills that may impact the city.
“I rely on those to educate myself and the council so we can talk to our legislators and show them the impact a bill could have on our constituents,” Keheley said.
Keheley said the city is also monitoring several bills that provide consequences for defunding public safety departments, address virtual public meetings and limit regulations on short-term rental properties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.