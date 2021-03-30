The city of Mesquite’s Public Library system cardholders now have the option to pick-up and drop-off library materials at specific parks and recreation facilities. This includes printed books, audiobooks and movies.
Library customers reserving items by phone or through the online catalog may request to acquire and return their materials at:
- Evans Recreation Center, 1116 Hillcrest St., Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 1-6 p.m.
- Rutherford Recreation Center, 900 Rutherford Drive, Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 1-6 p.m.
- Goodbar Senior Center, 3000 Concord Drive, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Harrell, director of parks and recreation, said, “This expanded service will provide customers convenient access to an extensive collection of library resources. And, it will expose those who are unfamiliar with our parks and recreation facilities to our vast array of recreation and Adult 50+ programs. Our hope is that both readership and recreation participation increase through this collaboration.”
The public may call the Mesquite Public Library at 972-216-6220 for more details.
