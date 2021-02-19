The city of Mesquite has lifted the boil water notice issued on Wednesday.
The city’s pumping facilities are functioning normally. However, increased demand on the system will impact the water supply and the city is requesting all residents to take conservation measures.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said, “As frozen water pipes continue to burst, our demand for water is not keeping pace with our supply. We are grateful for our community’s response to the boil water notice. However, as we enter the ‘Big Thaw’ phase of this weather event we must continue to respect our limited water resources and aid everyone who is facing the same circumstances. We will get through this together as one community.”
The public is directed to call Water Utilities Dispatch at 972-216-6278 if they experience any disruption in water services to their home.
Mesquite offered these water conservation guidelines to help:
- Use water only for restrooms or consumption
- If you have power, leave your faucet dripping (one drop at a time) for 30 minutes and off for two hours, and then repeat the process
- If you don’t have power, leave faucets at a trickle (drops fall continuously)
- Everyone should continue to leave cabinet doors open to faucets that face an exterior wall
- Do not wash dishes in a dishwasher or use your washing machine for clothes.
- Shut off water as soon as you know you have a leak or pipe burst to minimize damage and conserve water
- Help your neighbors if they need to shut their water off from burst pipes
