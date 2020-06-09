The Mesquite Police Department responded to a shooting call at about 10:25 p.m., June 8, in the 1300 block of Bradford Place. When officers arrived, they initially located a deceased 63-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head lying on the floor inside the residence.
The man has been identified as Raymond Haydel of Mesquite.
Police stated that officers continued searching the location and discovered two female teens also inside the residence, one 16 and the other 17 years old, both found dead and appeared to have also had multiple gunshot wounds.
Upon investigation, it is believed that the male subject shot both female victims and then turned the weapon on himself. It was later determined that the man was the father of the two female victims, according to the press release.
The names victims are not being released at this time pending notification of family.
