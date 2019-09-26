Mesquite Marlins swimmer recognized

The Mesquite City Council recognized 6-year-old Harper Holland of the Mesquite Marlins Swim Team during its Sept. 16 meeting for her accomplishments at the state amateur games this summer.
Mayor Stan Pickett presented Holland with a certificate of recognition for her achievements at the 2019 Texas Amateur Athletics Federation games where she earned two gold medals.
The 2019 Texas Amateur Athletics Federation games was hosted by the cities of College Station and Bryan in collaboration with Texas A&M University.
According to the city website, the Marlins Swim Team is managed by the Mesquite Parks and Recreation Department. It’s dedicated to promoting the sport of swimming with the youth in the community by offering a summer program with quality instructors. The program is also designed to improve swimmers' abilities and help them develop a sense of self-esteem and pride through individual and team achievement.
