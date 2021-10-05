Mesquite Mayor Bruce Archer addressed the homicides that occurred on Thursday and Saturday in a statement on Monday.
In the wake of the incidents, Archer said he plans to begin a dialogue with community members to mitigate youth violence in Mesquite.
“While youth violence is a nationwide problem, we simply cannot be silent about it here in Mesquite. Nor can we just hope for the best or accept this as the norm,” he said.
Archer commended the police department for how they handled the two cases and said the city will continue to work with the police to ensure more officers are more present to mitigate violent crimes.
“Policing alone will not solve of the issue of this growing trend of youth violence,” he said. “There are no easy answers and it will take work from all of us.”
He said the community will need to bring together solutions to prevent similar incidents like these from happening again.
“I ask all Mesquite residents to help do their part in supporting this endeavor as this is a problem that truly affects us all. We must not waiver in this effort,” he said.
