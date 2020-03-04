Mesquite Mayor Bruce Archer discusses Census 2020 on KEOM

Mesquite continues its message “I Count. You Count. We ALL Count.” about the importance of each of its residents participating in the 2020 Census. Mayor Bruce Archer recently hosted an interview on KEOM 88.5 FM’s Community Focus segment to discuss the topic. The interview is available at cityofmesquite.com/radio.
Archer spoke with Jeff Armstrong, director of Planning and Development Services, about the impact of every Mesquite household completing a 2020 Census. Mesquite estimates for every 1 percent undercount of its total population, it could cost the community more than $3 million in federal funds. Those funds could be used for healthcare, transportation, education and other local programs.
Armstrong explained that there will be three options for responding. This includes online, by phone or by mail. He indicated that Mesquite and all communities are encouraging their residents to complete it online, if possible, to help with faster data collection and to quickly address undercounted areas.
“The Census will be available in 13 different languages online and the Census Bureau will provide support in 59 different languages,” he said.
The radio segment reminds listeners that responses are safe, secure and protected by federal law. And, all information in the responses can’t be used against anyone, in any way.
The United States Census Bureau plans to begin mailing 2020 Census information during March and will have Census takers begin to go into areas and neighborhoods during May to address undercounted locations. All Census Bureau workers carry official government badges. The public can call the Regional Census Center at 972-510-1800 to verify a census worker’s identification.
For more information on the 2020 Census, visit cityofmesquite.com/Census2020 or email census2020@cityofmesquite.com.
