Mesquite Mayor Bruce Archer presents State of the City Address

At the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet, Mesquite Mayor Bruce Archer presented the State of the City Address. The theme of his presentation was “Mesquite: A new decade of direction, determination, decisiveness.” The Mayor shared his vision for being the safest, cleanest, kindest and most employed city in America. The full presentation and video of the address is available at cityofmesquite.com/StateOfTheCity.
Mayor Archer praised City Manager Cliff Keheley for presiding over major accomplishments and events.
“He puts in many hours at night and on the weekends - and is invested personally to serving the city - and our community,” Archer said.
The Mayor acknowledged many of the city’s accomplishments in 2019, including the Mesquite Library System being honored as one of the best systems in the state, Mesquite again being identified as a Scenic City and awards earned by Downtown Mesquite as well as the Mesquite Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Archer shared economic development numbers that showed how much Mesquite was growing.
“According to our Economic Development Department, the total building permits for commercial and residential activity combined was $291 million in 2019 - compared to $161 million in 2018. We’ve also seen tremendous growth in our Mesquite Metro Airport. It is a soaring economic engine for Mesquite and nearby communities, responsible for an estimated $22.7 million in total economic output and more than 280 jobs,” said Archer.
During the presentation, Archer and the City Council recognized those from the community and City of Mesquite. Barbara Dunn, Debbie Anderson, Teresa Jackson, Melissa Davis and Joyce Coologhan were called “ladies of leadership” for helping to make Mesquite a stronger community. The 2019 General Government Employee of the Year Award was presented to Animal Services Officer Sydney Paige, the 2019 Police Officer of the Year Award went to Investigator Shawn Hanley and the 2019 Fire Officer of the Year Award was given to Lt. David Ivie.
Archer concluded his address by stating, “We will forge ahead on a new and bold path - that will one day allow our grandchildren to be proud of what we did here. We will do whatever it takes to build that shining city on a hill of which we all dream and believe. Indeed, a city of possibility!”
