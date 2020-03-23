Mesquite Mayor Bruce Archer signs local state of disaster for public health emergency

Today at 5:25 p.m., City of Mesquite Mayor Bruce Archer issued a Declaration of Local State of Disaster For Public Health Emergency. The document provides provisions and authorities for a variety of emergency operational decisions and services in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/Coronavirus to view the declaration and other Mesquite updates.
“The timing in executing this action was critical. We have taken a measured approach to this point in all our decisions regarding city services and programs. The Dallas County order for the public to shelter in place helped facilitate this latest decision. This declaration will pave the way for state and federal aid and assistance," said Mayor Archer.
The declaration will be a tool the city uses to direct its residents to comply with orders from the State of Texas and Dallas County, and to request federal reimbursement for expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Archer noted the declaration will continue for seven days and can be renewed by a vote of the City Council.
Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/NotifyMe to register for Coronavirus Updates through the city’s email/text notification system.
