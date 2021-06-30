Mayor Bruce Archer announced last week that he will not run for mayor in the November election.
Since serving on the Mesquite City Council in 2014, Archer said every moment has been exhilarating and exciting.
“To do the job well, you have to give a lot of time and extreme focus,” Archer said. “During that time, my mother and law passed away, then my brother passed away a few months ago. I think in February when my brother passed away, I really felt at that time I probably shouldn’t run again.”
Archer said he wanted to focus on his family and his business after feeling like he dedicated seven and a half years to city business.
“I felt the duty to press forward and keep moving,” Archer said. “But, I think recently with my doctor telling me that if I continue with my 24/7 pace, which I don't know how to do this any other way, I wouldn't be a good part-time anything, so as a councilman and mayor, I've always done this in a full-time, very intense mode. My doctor said if I don't make some changes to that, it's going to cause me a problem long term with my health.”
Since serving on council, Archer said he felt like he accomplished a great deal for the city through increased transparency and accessibility, more economic development and creating a more unified community.
“I feel like that's changed dramatically, and we are on a much better trajectory and going in the right direction,” Archer said. “Our economic development has been spectacular the last few years – even during the pandemic. We continued to see new commercial and residential growth. Our citizens are much more involved and proactive than they were before.”
Archer encouraged the current candidates to remain accessible and transparent with residents and to be a strong leader for the city if elected.
“After so many years doing what they can, I strongly believe it's important for the mayor to serve under the rules and regulations put in place,” Archer said.
Archer plans to continue serving the city as a resident by continuing to build community relations, clean up trash around the city and show support for the next council and mayor.
