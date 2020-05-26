On Friday, the city of Mesquite released a video news release in which Mayor Bruce Archer offered the Mesquite community an update on city services, programs and other news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as addressing Phase II of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Plan to Open Texas.
“The city is very appreciative of the corporation that it has gotten from local businesses and customers. Everyone has been supportive and respectful of the social distancing guidelines,” Archer said. “We’ve gotten very few complaints, and that is why we will now shift from proactive enforcement of the rules to responding to citizen calls as they come in.”
He noted that during the May 18 City Council meeting council decided to open access to city parks and amenities on May 22. This includes parking lots, playgrounds, picnic tables and shelters.
“We ask that you continue to take personal responsibility for your health and the health of your family,” Archer added.
He urged residents to continue social distancing, to wear masks and to abide by the health guidelines provided by the state.
As more businesses reopen, Archer encouraged residents to shop local, shop Mesquite, to help the local economy.
“While we will continue to encourage safety and good health practices, getting our local businesses back up and going and getting people back to work is a high priority for your City Council,” he said.
Archer also promoted Recovery Mesquite, a community event to celebrate first responders, city employees, healthcare workers, educators, and all essential frontline workers. Donations toward local nonprofits to help the community will also be accepted during the event, set for this Friday at Town East Mall.
“We want to encourage you to visit our retailers and dine-in restaurants safely as we begin to help our businesses recover,” he said. “We are going to continue to give our people hope and harness Mesquite’s sense of community.”
“Mesquite, we are turning the corner, and yes, Mesquite is coming back. We are beginning to take steps on the path to recovery. We will not let up and we will not falter,” said Archer.
