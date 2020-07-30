Mesquite Metro Airport gets $69,000 in CARES funding

Mesquite Metro Airport General Manager Eric Pratt briefly went over the $69,000 in CARES Act grant funding from the Texas Department of Transportation that was awarded to the city to prevent, prepare for and respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 on airport operations during the July 21 Mesquite City Council pre-meeting.
Pratt stated that as a part of the CARES Act the federal government allotted a certain amount of funds for airports across the country. The amount each airport received is based on its size.
He said the funding can be used for any expense that the airport has incurred since Jan. 2 for operating the airport.
“It’s not even (that) it has to be related to COVID, it’s just any item whatsoever that we’ve spent money on, and it can be an accumulation of items up to that $69,000 mark,” said Pratt. “This is 100 percent funding coming from the federal side to just help your transportation facilities kind of cope with everything that’s happened.”
“We do intend to actually use the full amount of the $69,000 as reimbursements, which we’ve spent well over that since Jan. 2 just on our normal operations. So this will really kind of offset some of the expenditures that we’ve had,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.