Mesquite Metro Airport host special needs children for a day of flight

On Saturday, Oct. 19 the Mesquite Metro Airport hosted more than 135 special needs children and their families for a free day at the airport to experience flight. Organized by Challenge Air, the Fly Day event provided the opportunity for the special needs participants to co-pilot an aircraft.
“We were thrilled to host this event. It allowed us to showcase the airport. More importantly, it provided these great kids an experience of a lifetime.” Pratt said that they had more than 20 pilots donate their time, aircraft and fuel," said Eric Pratt, Mesquite Metro Airport General Manager.
Challenge Air was created to change the perception of children with special needs through the gift of flight. Since 1993, they have been committed to making a difference in the lives of children with special needs. With a network of 3,500 volunteers nationwide, they continue to grow through events called Fly Days.
Mesquite’s Fly Day included 16 special needs children from Mesquite and neighboring communities. The activities included a variety of vendors and demonstrations, as well as agencies that support families of special needs children.
