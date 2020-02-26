2020 Mesquite Mother Son Dance

Enjoy a night fit for royalty at the 2020 Mother Son Dance, sponsored by the Hampton Inn and Suites, Dallas Regional Medical Center and Celebration Station. The annual event will be on Saturday, March 7 at the Mesquite Convention Center, 1700 Rodeo Drive.

The dance is open to all ages and participants may choose between two sessions. The first session is from 4 to 6 p.m. The second session is 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person per session and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Professional photography will be available at both sessions.

Attendees can purchase tickets at all Recreation Centers, the Parks & Recreation Administration Office, 1515 N. Galloway Avenue, or online at CityofMesquite.com/MotherSonDance.

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Administration Office at 972-216-6260 or visit, CityofMesquite.com/MotherSonDance.

