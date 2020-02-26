2020 Mesquite Mother Son Dance

Enjoy a night fit for royalty at the 2020 Mother Son Dance, sponsored by the Hampton Inn and Suites, Dallas Regional Medical Center and Celebration Station. The annual event will be on Saturday, March 7 at the Mesquite Convention Center, 1700 Rodeo Drive.
The dance is open to all ages and participants may choose between two sessions. The first session is from 4 to 6 p.m. The second session is 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person per session and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Professional photography will be available at both sessions.
Attendees can purchase tickets at all Recreation Centers, the Parks & Recreation Administration Office, 1515 N. Galloway Avenue, or online at CityofMesquite.com/MotherSonDance.
For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Administration Office at 972-216-6260 or visit, CityofMesquite.com/MotherSonDance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.