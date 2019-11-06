The City of Mesquite announced the 2019 Municipal Election results and Mesquite will be getting a new mayor in Bruce Archer with a runoff election to be held in December for City Council Place 1.
The race for the mayoral seat and sever city council seats was a close one.
Archer earned 52 percent of the votes (4,620) while incumbent Stan Pickett received 48 percent of the votes (4,182).
“I am deeply honored and humbled to have been elected Mayor of my hometown. I ran on a platform of building a Mesquite that can one day become the safest, cleanest, and most employed city in America,” Archer said. “I intend to put everything I have in me to move towards those goals day and night in the coming weeks and months. I look forward to working with the new city council, city staff, and our residents to build a brighter future for our children and grandchildren.”
City Council District 1 did not have a candidate that received at least 50 percent of the overall votes, so the top two candidates will advance to a runoff election. Sherry Wisdom received 46 percent of the votes, or 647 votes, followed by David Burris with 30 percent, or 430, and Jenny Martinez received 24 percent, or 341 votes.
The District 2 seat will go to Kenny Green who received 65 percent of the votes (562) to Dorothy Patterson’s 35 percent (304).
“I am honored and humbled to be chosen to represent the city of Mesquite as their councilman for District 2. We have a lot of challenges ahead of us and I look forward to working with my fellow council members to move our city forward. Thanks to everyone for their support,” Green said.
Robert Miklos will remain on council, now in District 3, having received 59 percent of the votes (859). His opponents Jennifer Vidler received 32 percent (459), and Noe Villarreal received 9 percent (129).
Tandy Boroughs will also remain on council, now in District 4, with 53 percent of the votes (616) while his opponent Bryan Odom received 47 percent (557).
BW Smith will take the seat for District 5 with an overwhelming 58 percent of the votes (1,023). His opponents Henry Brown received 22 percent (393) and Sergio Garcia received 19 percent (337).
Daniel Aleman Jr. retains a spot but now in District 6, having received 54 percent of the votes (988) while opponent Christina Sowells received 46 percent (830).
These are unofficial results until the results are canvassed. The election results will be presented to the City Council for canvassing at a special City Council meeting at 6 p.m., Nov. 14, at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 757 N. Galloway Avenue. The mayor and each newly elected councilmember will be sworn into office during this meeting.
The runoff election for City Council Place 1, serving District 1 will be held Dec. 14, and a special City Council meeting will be held not later than Dec. 26 to canvass the election results, according to the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.