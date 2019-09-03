The City of Mesquite has announced Maria Martinez as its new Director of Neighborhood Services. She will direct Environmental Code, Neighborhood Vitality, Housing and Community Services, and Mesquite Animal Services.
“We are fortunate to have Maria join our Neighborhood Services Department team. Her vast experiences and knowledge in building strong community relations are valuable assets to add to our ongoing efforts in Mesquite. Maria has demonstrated her abilities to create successful customer service programs and vibrant programs to foster collaboration between staff, volunteers and the public,” said Assistant City Manager Raymond Rivas.
Martinez has spent the previous six years as the Neighborhood Services Manager for the City of Rowlett. Prior to that, her experiences included five years in Rowlett’s Code Enforcement Department as both a Code Enforcement Officer and Code Supervisor. She has been recognized for her accomplishments, highlighted by the City of Rowlett Police Chief’s Award of Excellence in 2011 and the City of Rowlett Above and Beyond Award in 2014.
Prior to Rowlett, Martinez worked for the City of Dallas for five years as a Telecommunication Specialist and Neighborhood Code Representative.
Martinez earned a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington as well as a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Affairs, Cum Laude from the University of Texas at Dallas. She also has various certifications in code enforcement, animal control and community development.
