Mesquite names Paraprofessional of the Year

Each month Mesquite ISD recognizes a paraprofessional in the district during its regular Board of Trustees meeting for their contributions on their campus.
Paraprofessionals are those who work behind the scenes to make the district work, such as secretaries and aides. One paraprofessional is honored every month, each nominated by their peers.
This month though, the district recognized its STAR Paraprofessional of the Year – Yvonne Smeltzer, MISD benefits administrative assistance.
Smeltzer has served MISD and the Mesquite Educational Paraprofessional Association (MEPA) for seven years.
Her supervisor, benefits manager Lisa Porter, said Smeltzer has worked and volunteered her time in various ways for MISD and MEPA, and describes her as a 'doer,' leader, servant and encourager.
“She always goes above and beyond for her department, and for the paraprofessionals she serves. She’s served on numerous committees for MEPA and TESA (Texas Educational Secretaries Association), as well as a being a STEM and classroom teacher,” Porter said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.