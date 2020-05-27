Mesquite names Paraprofessional of the Year
photo courtesy of Mesquite ISD

Each month Mesquite ISD recognizes a paraprofessional in the district during its regular Board of Trustees meeting for their contributions on their campus. 

Paraprofessionals are those who work behind the scenes to make the district work, such as secretaries and aides. One paraprofessional is honored every month, each nominated by their peers.

This month though, the district recognized its STAR Paraprofessional of the Year – Yvonne Smeltzer, MISD benefits administrative assistance.

Smeltzer has served MISD and the Mesquite Educational Paraprofessional Association (MEPA) for seven years.

Her supervisor, benefits manager Lisa Porter, said Smeltzer has worked and volunteered her time in various ways for MISD and MEPA, and describes her as a 'doer,' leader, servant and encourager.

“She always goes above and beyond for her department, and for the paraprofessionals she serves. She’s served on numerous committees for MEPA and TESA (Texas Educational Secretaries Association), as well as a being a STEM and classroom teacher,” Porter said.

