The City of Mesquite has announced Toyia Pointer as its new Manager of Historic Preservation. She will also serve as the Executive Director of Historic Mesquite, Inc. (HMI), an organization dedicated to the preservation of Mesquite and providing the public with the tools to navigate Mesquite history and culture.
“I am passionate about historic preservation and public service, so I am very excited for the opportunity to work with the City of Mesquite to share its important history with the community,” Pointer said.
Pointer has served as the Heritage Park Coordinator for the City of Frisco since 2016. Prior to that, Pointer spent 17 years working for the City of Carrollton as Museum Curator at the A.W. Perry Homestead.
“We are looking forward to Toyia bringing her experience to our community. Mesquite has a great history which needs to be shared. We have an outstanding preservation program and dedicated volunteers that will benefit from Ms. Pointer’s leadership,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley.
Pointer earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art History as well as a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Anthropology, both from the University of Oklahoma. She also has a certification in museum studies and collection management, plus a certification in French language and culture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.