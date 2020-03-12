Mesquite narcotic investigation leads to 14 arrests, 145 pounds of THC edibles seized

The Mesquite Police Department announced that their narcotics unit concluded a lengthy investigation on Feb. 28 that resulted in multiple arrests and seizure of a large amount of narcotics.
The department stated this case began in February of last year when police were alerted by a citizen who reported unusual activity in their neighborhood. Following a subsequent investigation from this report, an extensive narcotics investigation led to identifying large amounts of illegal narcotics being shipped to Mesquite from California.
This investigation by the Mesquite PD Narcotics Unit resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals over the past year along with over 1,300 THC cartridges and 145 pounds of THC edible candies.
The department stated in a press release that this case proves that engaged residents are essential in helping MPD fight crime in the community.
“As we always remind our citizens, “If you see something, say something.” It may turn out to be nothing, but in this case, one alert citizen made a huge impact in this investigation,” the department wrote.
Mesquite Police noted the seized THC edible candies and their potential dangers.
“Many of these products are targeted at the youth in our community and as can be seen in the photos, these drug laced edibles are packaged like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy,” the release states. “THC in edible candies can be dangerous for those that unknowingly ingest it since it usually takes longer to take effect than typical marijuana, so the person ingesting it may ingest an excessive amount before realizing they are affected.”
The department listed warning signs for parents to look out for in regards to the potential consumption of THC products which include excessive sleepiness, dizziness, trouble walking, panic attacks, rapid heart rate and trouble breathing.
Parents who think their child may have eaten drug-tainted food should seek medical help immediately, the department stated.
For more information on the effects of marijuana and marijuana edibles, visit the Centers for Disease Control at: cdc.gov/marijuana/faqs/edibles.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.