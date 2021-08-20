The city of Mesquite has announced five finalists for police chief. The finalists will participate in panel interviews in Mesquite Aug. 25 through 26, and the city plans to select one of the finalists as its new police chief by the end of September.
The finalists are:
James Lowery, Jr. - deputy chief, city of Arlington, Texas, Stewart Steele - police chief, city of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Daniel Steidle - police chief, city of Pacifica, California, Elvia Williams - former police chief, village of Richton Park, Illinois and Eric Winstrom - police commander, city of Chicago, Illinois.
Lowery has 37 years of law enforcement where he was nationally recognized and awarded for mentoring and challenging employees to strive for continuous improvement in all facets of service delivery. In 2016, Arlington PD was selected as one of 15 communities as a model for Advancing 21st Century Policing Initiative under his leadership.
Steele has 38 years of experience in law enforcement starting from being a military police officer in 1983. While serving, Steele has earned numerous awards including Army Achievement medals and Police Duty medals and service medals.
Steidle has 32 years of experience in law enforcement with eight years in commanding positions. He focused on retention in the police force and community engagement to lower thefts in Pacifica, Ca.
Williams has 33 years of law enforcement. She has served as project manager for the International Association of Chiefs of Police where she helped with the implementation of the National Strategy for Information Sharing (NSIS) and the Information Sharing Environment (ISE).
Winstrom started as a detective in the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey in 2002. In 2006, he worked as a detective in the Special Victims Unit where he received multiple commendations for clearing newsworthy crime patterns. As a Sergeant in area one, he received commendation for stopping a pattern of 40 robberies occurring in his area.
Details on each of the finalists is available at www.cityofmesquite.com/PoliceChiefFinalists.
“We conducted a national search with the assistance of a professional search firm,” City Manager Cliff Keheley said. “These five candidates met our community’s high standards and the expectations I have for the role of our next Police Chief. We are excited for them to meet our City Council and to continue their participation in the interview process.”
Assistant Police Chief David Faaborg has been serving Interim Police Chief since Charles Cato announced his departure March 26.
