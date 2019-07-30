U.S. Air Force Airman Rey D. Cardoso graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Cardoso is the son of Santiago Cardoso and Chanlee Garcia of Mesquite, Texas, nephew of Teresa Cardoso of Garland, Texas, Veronica Cardoso of Mesquite, Texas, Zulu Soto of Mesquite, Texas, and Lorenzo Castillo of Garland, Texas, and cousin of Benny Castillo of Garland, Texas.

He is a 2019 graduate of Mesquite High School.

