Mesquite native Hannah Jadagu signed to Sub Pop Records and is working on an EP that will be released this spring.
Jadagu was signed to Sub Pop mid fall of 2020 while starting her first semester at New York University.
“I was very shocked that a label wanted to work with me,” Jadagu said. “It was a great opportunity that I couldn’t pass up, and with Sub Pop being so iconic, I’m very honored to be a part of their label.”
Jadagu said she released her first song when she was 16. Tony Kiewel, Sup Pop co-president, contacted Jadagu through Instagram a few weeks after she turned 18. After meeting and signing with Sub Pop, Jadagu dropped the first single soon after.
“It’s been a family and sort of mentorship vibe,” Jadagu said. “I’m always learning from them, and they always say they’re learning from me. I’m also studying music business, so if I have any questions related to that, I can just go to them. When I got signed on, I would sometimes call up Tony and talk with him about music business and where it’s going.”
Her latest single “Think Too Much” was released Feb. 11 and was in the works soon after Jadagu signed to Sub Pop.
“Think Too Much was something I wrote in my hometown bedroom in Mesquite,” she said. “I was really just making an introspective song about going away to college and being stressed about making an upbeat song. I reached out to my friends who I grew up with and asked what they thought too much about, put my own spin on it, and I made a song.”
Jadagu said she draws inspiration from her environment and likes to write a lot of more introspective songs. She also draws influence from other indie pop artists.
“I was listening to a lot of people off the label Dirty Hit, so bands like the Japanese House and the 1975,” she said. “One of my favorite artists is Claro. She’s big in indie pop. Lately, I’ve been listening to a band called Hovvdy. They’re an indie folk band from Texas.”
Jadagu’s interest in music began in elementary school. Starting in fourth grade, she participated in choir before moving onto band in sixth grade to be a percussionist until sophomore year of high school.
“I was always a big music nerd, so I started making my own music. In elementary school and middle school, I always finished my homework early so I could play around with Garage Band in the computer lab. It wasn’t very elaborate. I just had some drums, synth and a few vocal layers. I used maybe five tracks.”
Jadagu noted that since signing to Sub Pop, the music has gotten more complex with vocal layering taking up half of the session.
“I’m pulling from a lot more places now. It’ll start guitar/bass, then I’ll layer a bunch of harmonies and synths, and it’s fun because I can tweak them my own way,” she said.
While her upcoming EP will be a digital release, Jadagu hopes to begin releasing physical merchandise by her next album.
