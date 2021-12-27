More retail is coming to Mesquite’s Truman Heights neighborhood in efforts to revitalize the area.
The Mesquite City Council unanimously approved a retail building in a Monday meeting to be located at 2031 North Galloway Ave.
Mukesh Patel, who owns a convenience store with gas pumps with his father on Highway 80 and North Galloway Avenue, will own the building. It will serve as leasable space for tenants to use solely for retail. The City Council approved the construction of the building provided that it does not bring in any auto repair or drive-through entities.
Patel said the added retail would not only bring more foot traffic to the area, but it will also reduce the chances of crime with more entities in one place. Additionally, he said having the building would fill up the empty space in the parking lot, making it a more aesthetically pleasing environment.
“It’s for the public,” he said. “It’s whatever is a best fit for the public. We’re still looking for tenants. It’s the entrance down to Mesquite. It’s an entrance we want to feel welcoming to the city. Ideas are open right now.”
The building could house up to three or four retailers with requested divisions put in place, Patel said.
Mayor pro-tem Kenny Green recommended that Patel look for “higher quality” tenants to use the building. He said while options like vape shops and coin-operated laundromats were allowed under the provisions provided by the City Council, “higher quality” retail would be more likely to revitalize the area.
“The higher quality retail we can put in, the more it’s going to help the neighborhood and help your business as well,” he said.
