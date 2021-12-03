This story has been updated as more information was made available.
A Mesquite Police officer died Friday after a shooting incident left the officer in critical condition.
The officer was shot at approximately 2 p.m. Friday in front of Albertson’s in the 1500 block of S. Belt Line Rd. Police say Mesquite officers were dispatched to the area to investigate a disturbance when at some point gunfire was exchanged between the officer and a man. During the course of the investigation, the officer and a male suspect were shot, Cpt. Stephen Biggs said.
Both were transported to local area hospitals in critical condition.
According to the Mesquite Police Department, the officer was a 21-year veteran of the department.
