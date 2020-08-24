The city of Mesquite recently announced the retirement of Officer Heath Jackson from the Mesquite Police Department after nearly three decades with the city.
Jackson has been employed by the Mesquite Police Department since 1992; he worked in multiple areas of the department including patrol, community services as a LETS officer, and most recently in the traffic unit, where he gained notoriety as one of the top accident investigators in the area. Jackson also served as a field training officer in patrol and was selected as FTO of the Year 2000, 2001, and 2003 for his outstanding contributions in the overall process of the field training program.
Over his career, Jackson has received numerous awards including the MPD Officer of the Year, Exchange Club Officer of the Year, Sons of the American Revolution Officer of the Year, Elks Lodge Officer of the Year, VFW Post 8785 Officer of the Year, VFW Post 8537 Officer of the Year, 25-year Safe Driving Award, Police Commendation, as well as numerous perfect attendance awards and firearms proficiency awards. He has also received an astounding 93 commendations from citizens, supervisors, police academies, and other law enforcement agencies over his career.
