Around 1:42 a.m. Saturday, Mesquite PD dispatch was contacted in reference to an officer assist call. 

Officers with the Jefferson Police Department and Seven Points Police Department requested assistance as they were following a suspect on IH 635 that was involved in an incident that had just occurred in Dallas, according to a press release.

Mesquite PD dispatch lost communication with the officers via cell phone and upon calling the officers back learned that an officer-involved shooting had just occurred in the area of La Prada Drive and IH 635.

Upon arrival at the location, MPD officers observed that the involved officers were providing first aid to the suspect. MPD officers took over first aid until Mesquite Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene. 

MPD officers learned that the Jefferson and Seven Points officers were working off-duty construction security in the area of Forest Lane and IH 635 in Dallas when the suspect struck a highway construction worker with his vehicle, the release stated.

The suspect refused to stop at the scene in Dallas and the officers pursued him on IH 635 where he ultimately stopped after contact was made between the suspect’s vehicle and the officer’s vehicle in the area of LaPrada Drive and IH 635, the release stated. At that point, one of the officers was involved in a shooting where the suspect was struck by gunfire.  

The suspect, a 30-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. This will continue to be an ongoing investigation. 

