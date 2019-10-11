The Mesquite City Council held a public hearing to consider an ordinance to adopt a new comprehensive plan for the city during Monday night’s City Council meeting.
The yearlong process of developing the new citywide plan included resident participation opportunities, stakeholder input, staff review and several meetings of the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council. The plan addresses land use, housing and neighborhoods, mobility and circulation, community design and character, and public safety and health.
On Sept. 23, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve the comprehensive plan.
“From all of the information that we gathered there were some patterns that bubbled to the top, and they developed these guiding principles that helped to provide the foundation for the plan, which the recommendations were built upon,” said Shad Comeaux, project manager with Freese and Nichols.
Comeaux went over notable revisions with the council by chapter. In chapter 1 the plan added demographic information from the 2020 Census.
In chapter 2, they clarified developable acreage remaining in the city limits and added a section on entertainment and descriptions of entertainment use intensities, as well as adding an “alternative residential land use” marker to the future land use map.
“They are located on land uses that are nonresidential, but it gives you the option, if a proper residential development does come forward in that area or for that particular land use, that you could explore and entertain a residential land use for those particular properties,” Comeaux said.
The Town East and Motley special planning area boundary is extended to incorporate I-30 frontage. They revised the vision, character and land use description for US 80 special planning area to include neighborhood retail as a complementary land use.
Chapter 3 added an approximate number and percentage of homes listed for each neighborhood with a housing conditions category and recommendations added for neighborhood enhancement initiatives and conservation district.
Chapter 5 added a section on neighborhood signage and branding.
Chapter 6 added the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) with metrics and standards content added to give guidance to future park planning.
Chapter 7 had a total of four additional strategies added to the implementation table.
The council approved an ordinance to adopt the new comprehensive plan, which can be viewed at citymesquite.com/compplan.
