Due to the continuation of rolling power outages, the city of Mesquite will open Evans Recreation Center, 1116 Hillcrest St., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. as a temporary warming center on Tuesday. The temporary warming center will reopen Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Except for those with service animals, no pets will be permitted inside.
The following rules will be implemented and enforced:
- COVID-19 health guidelines of social distancing and required face coverings are required
- Except for those with service animals, no pets will be permitted inside.
- No food or drinks will be provided
- The public may bring their own food and drinks (refrigeration and storage will not be provided)
- Charging areas for electronic devices will be provided as resources are available
The warming center is designed for the public who have been without power for extended periods of time. Those with resources to shelter in place or with friends or relatives are encouraged to do so, and leave the warming center to those in most need of it. Those attending the warming center as asked to use it to charge devices and get warm, and then exit to allow others to have access.
